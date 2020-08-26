1/1
William Collier
William Eugene Collier, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on August 19, 2020. He was 80.

Mr. Collier was born in Big Stone Gap, VA, to Elmer O. Collier and Olga Clarkston Collier. He was the devoted husband of 47 years to Barbara Collier, loving father of Rachel Collier (Bryan Clement), of Baltimore, MD, Dana Collier Fleming, of Norton, VA, Cindy Collier Stanley of Nora, VA, grandfather of Sydney Fleming Mullins, Hannah Fleming Kegley, Maggie Buchanan and Seth Collier, great-grandfather of Harper Elle Mullins and brother of Larry Collier (Debbie) of Big Stone Gap, VA.

Mr. Collier taught in the Harford County School System for over 40 years, returning as a Substitute Teacher after retirement. He loved being outdoors and gardening tending to his orchard and plants.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 11 AM until 1 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 1 PM. Interment will be held at Wesleyan Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in his memory to Wesleyan Chapel, 409 North Paradise Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001.

Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.
