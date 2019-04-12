Home

On April 3, 2019. William "Mike" Coughlin Jr. of Fallston, Md. Age 90. Loving husband of the late Jean F. Coughlin. Survived by children David Coughlin (Ann), Debbie Lubinski (Kenny), Denise Coughlin Milke,(Phil Zacharko), Donna Garnett, Douglas Coughlin (Linda Foran), 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Devoted brother to Pat Hanna, Jerry Coughlin, James "Tic" Coughlin and the late George R Coughlin Sr. The family extends heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Dad`s devoted caregiver Donna Hart. Services were held on April 8. Donations may be made in his name to Gilchrist Towson or Animal Rescue.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2019
