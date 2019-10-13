|
William D. Crouse, 89, of New Oxford, PA, died Oct. 11, 2019. William was born in Paw Paw, WV, a son of the late William M. and Belva (McBride) Crouse. He was the husband of the late Beatrice 'Ann' (Wolford) Crouse; father of Roger Crouse and Dolores Doame, wife of Dennis Doame. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and a brother, Dale Crouse, husband of Linda Crouse. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Larkin. Bill was a railroad inspector with Amtrak for many years. He enjoyed gardening, gymnastics, baseball, basketball, and was an avid sports fan.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363. There will be a funeral service at 5 p.m. on Wednesday (at the conclusion of the afternoon viewing) celebrating William's life. Interment will be in Malick Cemetery in Augusta, WV, at the convenience of his family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019