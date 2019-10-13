Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Crouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. Crouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William D. Crouse Notice
William D. Crouse, 89, of New Oxford, PA, died Oct. 11, 2019. William was born in Paw Paw, WV, a son of the late William M. and Belva (McBride) Crouse. He was the husband of the late Beatrice 'Ann' (Wolford) Crouse; father of Roger Crouse and Dolores Doame, wife of Dennis Doame. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and a brother, Dale Crouse, husband of Linda Crouse. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Larkin. Bill was a railroad inspector with Amtrak for many years. He enjoyed gardening, gymnastics, baseball, basketball, and was an avid sports fan.

There will be a viewing on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363. There will be a funeral service at 5 p.m. on Wednesday (at the conclusion of the afternoon viewing) celebrating William's life. Interment will be in Malick Cemetery in Augusta, WV, at the convenience of his family.

HartenteinCares.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now