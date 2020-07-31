"Danny" - William Daniel Wright, age 56 years of Delta, PA and formerly of Pylesville, MD died at his home on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 8:41 am. He was the dearly loved husband of Faith J. (Prisock) Wright and they observed their 22nd. wedding anniversary on August 24, 2019.
Danny was born in Baltimore, MD on January 25, 1964 a son of Ivey (Ponento) Molinaro of Pylesville, MD and the late William Herbert Wright. A 1982 graduate of the Harford Technical High School in Bel Air, he spent his working years as a master mechanic and lived to work on vehicles, both gasoline and diesel powered. Danny loved animals and was a devoted caregiver to Little Bits, Bella and his shop cat, Mama Cat.
In addition to his wife and mother, Danny is survived by;
Three children:
William Daniel Wright, Jr. of Bel Air, MD
Michelle Lyn Wright and her fiancé, Christopher Alexander Psaros of Forest Hill, MD
Nicole Lyn Wright of Del Mar, CA
Step son: Kevin Prisock of Delta, PA
Sister: Mary Elaine Wright of Pylesville, MD
Nephew: Thomas Daniel Wright of Pylesville, MD
Aunt: Joyce Baron of Phoenix, MD
Cousin: Bryan Baron of Phoenix, MD
Step sister and brothers: Linda Cook, Michael Molinaro, Angela Molinaro, Eric Molinaro, Tony Carnucci, Ray Carnucci and their families
Brothers and sisters in law: David Prisock, Frank Prisock and Linda Cottrill
Numerous nieces and nephews
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Thomas Wright, his step-sister, Teresa Warfel, Uncle, Harry Baron, Mother in law, Dorothy Prisock and Sister in law Donna Collins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2 pm at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA.
The visitation will be prior to the service from 12 – 1 pm.
Contributions in Danny's memory to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail, York PA 17406 would be appreciated.