"Danny" - William Daniel Wright, age 56 years of Delta, PA and formerly of Pylesville, MD died at his home on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 8:41 am. He was the dearly loved husband of Faith J. (Prisock) Wright and they observed their 22nd. wedding anniversary on August 24, 2019.Danny was born in Baltimore, MD on January 25, 1964 a son of Ivey (Ponento) Molinaro of Pylesville, MD and the late William Herbert Wright. A 1982 graduate of the Harford Technical High School in Bel Air, he spent his working years as a master mechanic and lived to work on vehicles, both gasoline and diesel powered. Danny loved animals and was a devoted caregiver to Little Bits, Bella and his shop cat, Mama Cat.In addition to his wife and mother, Danny is survived by;Three children:William Daniel Wright, Jr. of Bel Air, MDMichelle Lyn Wright and her fiancé, Christopher Alexander Psaros of Forest Hill, MDNicole Lyn Wright of Del Mar, CAStep son: Kevin Prisock of Delta, PASister: Mary Elaine Wright of Pylesville, MDNephew: Thomas Daniel Wright of Pylesville, MDAunt: Joyce Baron of Phoenix, MDCousin: Bryan Baron of Phoenix, MDStep sister and brothers: Linda Cook, Michael Molinaro, Angela Molinaro, Eric Molinaro, Tony Carnucci, Ray Carnucci and their familiesBrothers and sisters in law: David Prisock, Frank Prisock and Linda CottrillNumerous nieces and nephewsIn addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Thomas Wright, his step-sister, Teresa Warfel, Uncle, Harry Baron, Mother in law, Dorothy Prisock and Sister in law Donna Collins.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2 pm at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA.The visitation will be prior to the service from 12 – 1 pm.Contributions in Danny's memory to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail, York PA 17406 would be appreciated.