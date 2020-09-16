1/1
William David Streett
{ "" }
William David Streett, better known as "Bill", 79, of White Hall passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his residence. Born in Cockeysville he was the son of the late William L. and Susie E. (Dailey) Streett. David was a local barber since 1958 working with good friends at Sam's Barber shop in Lutherville. He moved on to open his own antique business and barber shop in Jarrettsville known as Streett's Attic. He was a mason and member of the Charity Lodge #134, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, Freeland, MD. David was a long standing member and treasurer of Vernon United Methodist Church in White Hall.

Viewing and Funeral Services for David will be private. Those wishing to pay their respects may join his close friends for his interment service, which will be held at 2:45PM on Wednesday 16th of September 2020 at Vernon United Methodist Church in White Hall, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Charity Lodge #134, 20109 Freeland Rd. Freeland, MD 21053 or to Vernon United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 188, White Hall, MD 21161.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Interment
02:45 PM
Vernon United Methodist Church
September 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
