On April 24, 2019, William Earl Day, 91, of Darlington, beloved husband of the late Christina A. Day; devoted father of Deborah Pastelak & her husband Andrew, William Earl Day, Jr. & his wife Wendy and David A. Day & his wife Mary Jo; cherished grandfather of Adam, Kirby, Thomas, Michael & Logan; great grandfather of Bobby, Jessica, Hudson, Piper, Parker & Camden; brother of the late Donald Day.Family and friends honored Earl's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6-9 P.M. where a Funeral Service was held on Saturday at 12:00 P.M. Interment Dublin Southern Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019