Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Day


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
William Day Notice
On April 24, 2019, William Earl Day, 91, of Darlington, beloved husband of the late Christina A. Day; devoted father of Deborah Pastelak & her husband Andrew, William Earl Day, Jr. & his wife Wendy and David A. Day & his wife Mary Jo; cherished grandfather of Adam, Kirby, Thomas, Michael & Logan; great grandfather of Bobby, Jessica, Hudson, Piper, Parker & Camden; brother of the late Donald Day.Family and friends honored Earl's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6-9 P.M. where a Funeral Service was held on Saturday at 12:00 P.M. Interment Dublin Southern Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now