Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
View Map
William Dean "Bill" Darnell Notice
On July 8, 2019, William "Bill" Dean Darnell, 50, of North East, beloved son of Larry Dean & Kathryn Elizabeth Darnell; devoted brother of Belinda Lee Maness; dear uncle of Justin Dean Darnell.

Family & friends will honor and celebrate Bill's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill with a Receiving of Friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 3-6 P.M. Interment Private. If desired, contributions may be made to the Harford County Humane Society, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 12, 2019
