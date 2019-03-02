|
On February 27, 2019 William Donald Webb beloved husband of the late Gayle C. Webb and son of the late Dr. Elmore M. & Clarice J. Webb. Devoted father of Kevin C. Webb and his wife Diane, David W. Webb and his wife Marsha. Loving grandfather of Dr. Katherine "Katie" Peitsch and her husband Chris and Daniel C. Webb, and great grandfather of Ethan M. and Connor K. Peitsch. Dear brother-in-law of Pamela Solari. Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A., 8521 Loch raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29-B) on Friday, March 8th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 P.M., and Saturday, March 9th, from 10 to 10:30 A.M. at Oak Crest Village Chapel followed by the funeral service at 10:30 A.M. Interment in Parkwood Cemetery at 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Oak Crest Village Student Scholarship Fund or Benevolent Care Fund, 8800 Walther Blvd., Parkville, MD 21234. Send condolences to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2019