William Douglas Gunn, on July 15, 2019, of Sparks, beloved husband of Linda M. Gunn; survived by two sons, Sean Douglas Gunn & Timothy William Gunn; three sisters Carol Gunn Hennessey, Penny and husband Ned Barham, & Anne Gunn Tejera. Also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church, 5603 North Charles Street, Baltimore. Private burial will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Contributions to https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-doug-gunn. www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019