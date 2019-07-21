Home

Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church
5603 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD
View Map
William Douglas Gunn Notice
William Douglas Gunn, on July 15, 2019, of Sparks, beloved husband of Linda M. Gunn; survived by two sons, Sean Douglas Gunn & Timothy William Gunn; three sisters Carol Gunn Hennessey, Penny and husband Ned Barham, & Anne Gunn Tejera. Also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church, 5603 North Charles Street, Baltimore. Private burial will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Contributions to https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-doug-gunn. www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019
