Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
410-848-3933
Resources
More Obituaries for William Durkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Durkin Jr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Durkin Jr. Notice
William Patrick "Pat" Durkin, Jr. (Age 76), of Emmitsburg, MD, on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Beloved brother of Sister Carol Durkin, Daughters of Charity. Son of the late William Patrick Durkin, Sr. and Rose. B. (Frazier) Durkin. Predeceased by brother, Michael. Private graveside inurnment at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens in Baltimore. Arrangements by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg. Memorial donations may be made to St Vincent DePaul Society, 13 Vieux Carre, East St. Louis, IL 62203. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at

www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
Download Now