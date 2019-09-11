|
|
William Patrick "Pat" Durkin, Jr. (Age 76), of Emmitsburg, MD, on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Beloved brother of Sister Carol Durkin, Daughters of Charity. Son of the late William Patrick Durkin, Sr. and Rose. B. (Frazier) Durkin. Predeceased by brother, Michael. Private graveside inurnment at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens in Baltimore. Arrangements by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg. Memorial donations may be made to St Vincent DePaul Society, 13 Vieux Carre, East St. Louis, IL 62203. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at
www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019