|
|
William E. Brauer, Jr., 87, of Pasadena, Maryland, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. William was born in Baltimore, to the late Oleda and William Brauer, Sr. He graduated from City College in 1950, and worked in automotive repair for many years. He, and a partner, founded B & T Automotive Service in Parkville, MD. Having success there, they purchased and managed Frame-Rite Auto Service on Harford Road, until his retirement in 1999. William enjoyed boating, crabbing, and fishing. But most of all, he loved being with his family.
William is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Anna M. Brauer (nee Mackessey); his loving children, William E. Brauer III, Richard J. Brauer and his wife Sandra, and Lynda M. Brauer; his cherished grandchildren, James W. Shea IV, Alexandra J. Brauer, Erica M. Strick, Caitlin O. Shea, and Marissa L. Brauer. William was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Deborah A. Hineline (nee Brauer), and his dear brother, Richard G. Brauer.
Private services were held previously at the family home.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019