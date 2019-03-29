Home

William (Bill) Cermak, age 79, died on February 23, 2019. Son of James and Erna Scheillhase Cermak, husband of Mary Gannon Cermak, father of Elizabeth (Todd) Hugenburg, and Christine Fisher, and grandfather of four. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 1PM, at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City, MD. A donation in his memory may be made to: Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Foundation, 1400 West Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21209, or St. Matthew's House, 2001 Airport Rd. South, Naples, FL 34112. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 29 to Apr. 14, 2019
