Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
410-242-3300
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Constantine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. (Buddy) Constantine Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. (Buddy) Constantine Jr. Notice
On August 9, 2019, William E. Constantine, Jr. (Buddy), he is the Beloved husband of Clementine (Grunder), Dear Dad of Joyce Recker (David) and William (Bill) E. Constantine, III (Diane). Loving Grandad of Ashley Martinez (Marc), Graham Pinder, Wm. Tyler Constantine, Ryan Constantine and Great Grandad of Mae Pinder due in January. He is survived by his Sister-in-Law and Best Friend Jane Steele along with many nieces and nephews. Buddy owned Bond Transfer Company in South Baltimore for over 60 years. He was a WWII Army Veteran, a life member of the V.F.W. Post 7472 in Ellicott City, Dewey Lowman American Legion Post in Arbutus, The Night Owls Camping Club and U.S. Power Squadron. He was the last member of the Pimlico Travelers, a club that met monthly for over 70 years. Buddy loved most of all, his Family and Friends, cars, boats, travel, fishing, golf and Ocean City. He was predeceased by his parents, two sisters and a brother. He will be forever loved and missed.

Buddy rests at the HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229. The family will receive guests on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now