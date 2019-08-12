|
|
On August 9, 2019, William E. Constantine, Jr. (Buddy), he is the Beloved husband of Clementine (Grunder), Dear Dad of Joyce Recker (David) and William (Bill) E. Constantine, III (Diane). Loving Grandad of Ashley Martinez (Marc), Graham Pinder, Wm. Tyler Constantine, Ryan Constantine and Great Grandad of Mae Pinder due in January. He is survived by his Sister-in-Law and Best Friend Jane Steele along with many nieces and nephews. Buddy owned Bond Transfer Company in South Baltimore for over 60 years. He was a WWII Army Veteran, a life member of the V.F.W. Post 7472 in Ellicott City, Dewey Lowman American Legion Post in Arbutus, The Night Owls Camping Club and U.S. Power Squadron. He was the last member of the Pimlico Travelers, a club that met monthly for over 70 years. Buddy loved most of all, his Family and Friends, cars, boats, travel, fishing, golf and Ocean City. He was predeceased by his parents, two sisters and a brother. He will be forever loved and missed.
Buddy rests at the HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229. The family will receive guests on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019