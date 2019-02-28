Home

After a longtime illness, February 11, 2019, William "Bill" E. Cook passed away; beloved husband of MaryJo "Joy" Cook; cherished father of Bill (and wife Melinda) Cook, Michelle (and husband Doug) Leatherman, David (and wife Pamela) Cook, Ronald "Rick" R. Davis, Jr; also survived by nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday March 30th at 11:00am, at the St. Athanasius Roman Catholic Church in Curtis Bay, MD. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory, to the , or to St. Athanasius Roman Catholic Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 24, 2019
