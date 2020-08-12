William E. Glenn, Jr. also known to all as Bill or Billy, age 90, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on August 1, 2020 at his home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of William "Daddy Bill" and Viola "Ginny" (McCann) Glenn and husband of the late Betty (Greer) Glenn who preceded him in death in 2007. At the time of Betty's passing, they had been married for almost 55 years. He was a Class of 1947 graduate of Bel Air High School and a lifelong resident of Harford County, except for his time at Ft. Devens, Massachusetts when he served in the Army and taught Morse code.
Mechanics, engines, motorcycles, and go-karts were the various hobbies he pursued during his lifetime, but golf was his passion. He retired from the J. Gibson McIlvain Lumber Company in 1993 and held a number of positions in Management, Sales & Purchasing during his 35 years of employment with the company. After retirement, he continued weekly visits to the company to maintain his strong connection with the owners, management and employees. Retirement afforded him the opportunity to happily play golf nearly every day unless weather interfered.
William considered his home course to be Winters Run Golf Club (WRGC) in Bel Air which was his "heaven-on-earth". When Hurricane Agnes devastated the course shortly after its opening in 1972, he invested in the club as a majority stockholder and actively helped to resurrect and guide WRGC to the successful club it is today. He served as the President for a number of years and managed the club through good times and bad, dealing with flood damage from the Winters Run stream, periodic droughts and lean national economies while supervising a multitude of construction projects. He was instrumental in the negotiations, planning & settlement of the sale of WRGC to club members in December 2001.
William is survived by his daughter, Patricia Glenn Rogers of Danbury, CT and her husband, Frederick Mackay Rogers; grandson, Christopher Glenn Rogers and their loving "granddog" Sophie; brother, Frederick McCann Glenn and his wife, Brenda of Forest Hill, MD; three nieces, Susan Erickson, Heather Barnes, Heidi Glenn and their respective families as well as an extended loving family and many friends.
A memorial service will be planned for a yet-to-be-determined date in the future.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Winters Run Golf Club Angel Fund. The Angel Fund Committee holds fundraisers and receives donations to make Club improvements. Some of these projects are beautification-type projects and others are new amenities. Recent projects included addition of a USA flagpole, pond fountain, landscaping bed, street clock, Adirondack chairs, and ice and water dispensing machines.
Checks can be written to "Winters Run Golf Club" and write "Angel Fund c/o Bill Glenn" in the check comment section. Credit Card donations can be made by contacting the WRGC Business Office at (410) 879-1156 between 9am and 3pm. Donors are welcome to leave a message and staff will return the call. Receipts can be provided.
Checks can be mailed to Winters Run Golf Club, 1000 N. Tollgate Road, Bel Air, MD 21014.
