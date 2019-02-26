|
On February 21, 2019, William Edward Heying, Sr. of Sykesville, husband of the late Patricia Ann (nee Brindle) Heying. Father of William E. Heying, Jr. and Richard B. Heying and his wife Donna. Grandfather of Christopher, Jessica and Patrick Heying. Brother of the late Frank Heying and Ethel "Sissy" Faust.Friends may call at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 101 Church Lane, Pikesville on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. For more information, contact www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019