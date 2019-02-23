|
On February 21st, 2019, William E. Howe, passed away. He was the beloved husband of Beatrice (Betty) Howe (Nee Haggerty), devoted father to Stephen William Howe, Robert Jeffrey Howe (Rhonda), and Susan Spisz (Thomas), loving grandfather of Matthew Howe, Jonathan Howe, Bryan Howe, Evan Spisz, and Eric Spisz, and dear great-grandfather of 2. Bill's funeral service will be held on Tuesday 11am (visiting hour from 10am-11) at the Our Lady of Angels Chapel at Charlestown Retirement Community 719 Maiden Choice Lane Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment will immediately follow the service at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to : P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741, and/or The Children's Guild: 6802 McClean Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21234, or GBMC Volunteer Auxiliary 6701 N. Charles StTowson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019