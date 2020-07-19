On Friday, July 17, 2020 William "Bill" Eldred Kerr of Towson, U.S. Navy Veteran, age 88. Beloved husband of Nancy Lee (nee Guthridge) Kerr of 65 years; devoted father of Jocelyn Lee Petcholan and her husband Joseph Petcholan, Jr.; loving grandfather of Danielle Byrd and her husband Shawn; cherished great grandfather of Evan and Gavin Byrd.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 beginning at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Bill with memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
Online condolences may be sent to the family through
