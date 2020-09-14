1/
William E. Pfannenstiel Jr.
On September 5, 2020 William Edward Pfannenstiel, Jr. passed away. He was the husband of Gail Pfannenstiel for 44 years. Brother of Linda Elliott; uncle of Tammy Elliott, Matthew Deba; brother in law of Garry and Gerry Deba; Jim Fitzgerald, his friend since they were 10 years old.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 3-5 & 7-9pm at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.). Service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 10am at the funeral home. Private interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Eline Funeral Home, Reisterstown.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
SEP
15
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
SEP
16
Service
10:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
2 entries
September 12, 2020
Michael Barron
Friend
September 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
