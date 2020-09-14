On September 5, 2020 William Edward Pfannenstiel, Jr. passed away. He was the husband of Gail Pfannenstiel for 44 years. Brother of Linda Elliott; uncle of Tammy Elliott, Matthew Deba; brother in law of Garry and Gerry Deba; Jim Fitzgerald, his friend since they were 10 years old.



Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 3-5 & 7-9pm at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.). Service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 10am at the funeral home. Private interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Eline Funeral Home, Reisterstown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store