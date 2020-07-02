On June 26, 2020 William E. Utz beloved brother of Peggy Copeland (Gary), Nancy, M. Teresa, and the late Stephen Utz. Dear uncle of Christian and Skylar and the late Kenneth Utz and Laura Copeland. Also survived by other loving family.
Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29-B) on Friday, July 3rd, from 4 to 7 P.M., at which time a Celebration of Life service will be from 7 to 8 P.M. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a face mask is required to enter the funeral home and no more than 45 people may be in the building. Send condolences to www.jfhmd.com
