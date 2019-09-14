|
|
Billy was born on June 12, 1965 and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Billy was 54 years too young and was loved by so many friends and family. He loved to help others in times of need, whether assisting with 9/11 efforts, doing work with FEMA in hurricane disaster zones, to assisting families getting loved ones to medical care in times of need. Billy was a wonderful loving Father, Grandfather, Brother and friend to many.
Billy was a devoted father to Christopher Leight and his wife Kaitlyn, Timothy Leight and his wife Cortney. Grandfather to Olivia, Evan, Emma, Elaina, and Ethan. Son of the late Charles and Ruth Leight, Brother to Barbara and her husband James Ward, Cathy and her husband Daniel Arnold. Uncle to Jacqueline and her husband Zach Smith, Allyson and her husband Jesse Olsen, Matthew, Christian, and Danielle Arnold.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Wetzel Funeral Home, 549 Carlisle St, Hanover, PA 17331. A second viewing will take place on Monday, September 16 from 10am to 11am with the funeral service immediately to follow.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019