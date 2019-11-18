|
On November 6, 2019, William Edward Sipes, age 82, of Selbyville, DE and formerly of Baltimore, suddenly passed away; devoted son of the late Donald and Rose Sipes; beloved husband of Janice E. Sipes; devoted father of Michael C. Wright (Theresa), Theresa L. Booth (Bill), Tracy A. Joy (Steven) and the late Timothy B. Wright; loving brother of Jack L. Sipes (Joan) and Patricia Shiflett; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 12pm at St. Benedict's Church, 2612 Wilkens Ave., Baltimore. Donations to American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Condolences to www.bishophastingsfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2019