On Wednesday, September 16, 2020 William Edwin Purnell, 97, of Salisbury and formerly of Cockeysville and Crisfield; retired detective with Baltimore County Police Department; Funeral services will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield where a viewing will be one hour prior. Interment with military honors will follow in Sunnyridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, c/o 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817. To send condolences, please visit:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store