1/1
William Edwin Purnell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday, September 16, 2020 William Edwin Purnell, 97, of Salisbury and formerly of Cockeysville and Crisfield; retired detective with Baltimore County Police Department; Funeral services will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield where a viewing will be one hour prior. Interment with military honors will follow in Sunnyridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, c/o 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817. To send condolences, please visit:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved