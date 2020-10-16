1/
William Entler
On October 14, 2020, William Mahlon Entler passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Geraldine Entler (nee Schafer); devoted father of Sherry L. Whaples and her husband John; loving grandfather of Brooke Hicks-Carrigan and her husband Michael, and Angela Ney and her husband Keith; cherished great-grandfather of Noah Hicks, Davis Carrigan, Austin Ney, and McKenna Ney.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in William's name to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Avenue, Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21131. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
9705 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
