WILLIAM "BILL" EPPEL of Manhattan, NY, died on April 29, 2020, at the age of 89. He is survived by his beloved sister, Shirley Eppel Liberman, of Silver Spring, MD, his devoted nephews, Dr. Mark (Zoraima) of Naples, FL, and Lawrence (Donna) Liberman of Spotsylvania, VA, his cherished great-nephews and nieces, Lauren, Justin, Jessica, Carly, Alec and Joshua Liberman and Keyla Padilla, and his dear friends, Chuck Horne, Dorothy Levy, and Agnes McKeon. He is predeceased by his parents, Leon and Leah Eppel, and brother in law, Sig Liberman. Bill grew up in Baltimore, MD. After graduating from the University of Maryland and receiving a fellowship for his Master's from the University of Illinois, he moved to Paris, France. He worked in advertising for Prop Art transferring to their Manhattan branch after 7 years. Later, he worked freelance receiving the award for top independent copywriter in the country. Graveside funeral services were held privately on Sunday, May 3, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Shaare Tefila Congregation or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
