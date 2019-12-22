|
|
On Wednesday, December 18, 2019 William Eugene Graves, age 65, passed away. He was the dear love of Joan Carrie Belbot; devoted father of Gina, Kia, Seth, and Shanekia; cherished grandfather to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving son of James Graves and the late Althea Shorts Graves; dear brother of Hope V. Hope (Elder Ronald Hope), Jamie Graves, and the late Michael Graves (Tammy), and Beth Coppage; loving uncle of Leroy and several other nieces and nephews. He was also loved by Joan's family, Fran and Dave, David and Elaine, and Janice and Larry.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM at The Gospel Tabernacle (Dundalk, MD), with a viewing in church from 10-11AM. Interment will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019