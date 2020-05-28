On May 25, 2020, William "Bill" F. Button; beloved husband of Mary Jo Button (nee Porcella); dear brother of John Button and wife Dorothy, and the late Claire Button; brother-in-law of Katherine and Jim Kelly, Joe and Kathy Porcella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Church, 8028 Bradshaw Rd., Bradshaw, MD 21087. On-line condolences may be left for the family @



