William F. Colleary
1928 - 2020
On Thursday, 28 May, William Francis Colleary (11/9/1928 - 5/28/2020) passed from this life. William was the son of John Edward Colleary and Marion York Colleary, beloved husband of the late Phyllis McLearen Colleary, loving father of William M. Colleary, Kathleen A. Horn, Christine M. Colleary, the late William F. Colleary, Jr., and the late Daniel E. Colleary, dear brother of Nancy Volpe, cherished grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 3.

Mr. Colleary will be laid to rest with his wife and infant son in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for additional service information as it becomes available and to leave messages of condolence for the family.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
