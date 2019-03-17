|
On March 15, 2019, WILLIAM F. GOSSAGE SR., devoted father of Debra Boyd (Larry), Fred Gossage Jr. (Elaine), and John Scott Gossage; loving grandfather of Kim, Trey, Mark, Christopher, and Laura; cherished great-grandfather of Emma Jane and Noah. Also survived by his former wife, Joan Gossage.The family will receive friends on Monday, 2-4pm and 6-8pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Tuesday, 10am at St. Louis Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice of Howard County. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2019