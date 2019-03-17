Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM GOSSAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM F. GOSSAGE Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM F. GOSSAGE Sr. Notice
On March 15, 2019, WILLIAM F. GOSSAGE SR., devoted father of Debra Boyd (Larry), Fred Gossage Jr. (Elaine), and John Scott Gossage; loving grandfather of Kim, Trey, Mark, Christopher, and Laura; cherished great-grandfather of Emma Jane and Noah. Also survived by his former wife, Joan Gossage.The family will receive friends on Monday, 2-4pm and 6-8pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Tuesday, 10am at St. Louis Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice of Howard County. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now