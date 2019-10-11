Home

William F. GOVER Notice
(1927-2019) Mr. Gover passed away on October 6. He graduated from Bel Air Colored High School in 1944. His wife was the late Marie Brown Gover. He was a Trustee and usher at Fairview A.M.E. Church in Forest Hill, MD and a member of Deer Creek Lodge #103 of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Maryland. He worked at Bethlehem Steel for 25 years, retiring in 1990. He remained an active member of the Steelworkers' Union. He is survived by his children Jean Gover of Edgewood, MD; Carol Gover of Silver Spring, MD; Brian Gover and wife Pamela of Oswego, NY; and his sister Edna A. Ruff of Laurel, MD https://www.williamcbrownfh.com/obituary/william-gover
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2019
