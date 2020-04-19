|
|
Mr. William F. Jenkins, Jr., 86, of Randallstown, MD passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born February 25, 1934, he was the beloved husband of Carolyn M. Jenkins for 56 years before her passing in 2012. He is survived by his daughters, son-in-law, grandsons, granddaughter-in-law, great granddaughter, brother, nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, and many long-time family friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of Frederick County, MD, which provided outstanding care, compassion, and friendship to him and his family.
A celebration of life will be held later in the year. His final resting place will be beside his beloved wife at Solomon's Island United Methodist Church Cemetery, Solomon's Island, MD. Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected]
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020