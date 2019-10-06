|
On September 28, 2019 William (Bud) Schaefer went to be with the Lord while in his home at Fairhaven Retirement Community. He was born in Baltimore and grew up on Pelham Ave. near Belair Road. Bud retired from Shell Oil Co. with 27 years of service. He was a long-time duckpin bowler, Colts and Ravens fan and enjoyed traveling across the United States and many other countries. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Eleanor (Jean) Schaefer (Voyce). Brother of Ruth Hansen (Darryl), the late Ethel Bottcher (Robert), the late June Hermann (George), his sister-in-law Carol Leber, and many nieces and nephews. His keen sense of humor will be remembered by his family and many, many friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make contributions in Bud's honor are encouraged to contribute to the ALS Clinic, c/o Lora Clauson (420-955-8511), JHOPC Suite 5070A, 602 N. Caroline Street, Baltimore, MD 21287.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019