William F. Shipley
On September 6, 2020, William F. Shipley beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Shipley; loving brother of the late Mary V. Norris and John R. Shipley; dear uncle of Gary, Lee and Ron Norris, Jacqueline Jones, Kim Blake and Michael Shipley.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2-4pm at the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 301 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228. A funeral mass will be said on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:30am at the Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church 4414 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229. Private interment in Loudon Park Cemetery. Should friends desire contributions may be made to Little Sister's of the Poor.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Macnabb Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
