On Friday, March 6, 2020, William Nichols Fishbein, M.D. PhD of Darnestown, MD. Beloved husband of Eileen Fishbein; devoted father of Julie Dean Saba, Thomas Marlon Fishbein (Veronica Gomez-Lobo) and Richard Steven Fishbein (Claudia Urjel); loving brother of Darla Strouse and the late Ronald Fishbein; cherished grandfather of Dylan, Daniela, Anna, Jesse and Victoria. Bill was a Physician Scientist with a lifelong curiosity and love of learning. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 10, 1:00 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832; with interment to follow. The family will be receiving guests following services at the home of Thomas and Veronica Fishbein. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Vivien Thomas Scholarship Fund of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020