William Francis McDonald of Essex, Maryland was born on October 4, 1945 in Pottsville, PA and died peacefully on November 20, 2020. He is survived by his sisters, Suzanne Hoffman and Mary Ellen McDonald (Peter Wojcicki); sister-in-law, Jean Brown McDonald; nephews, Kurt Hoffman (Aaron Wong), Jeremy Hoffman (Melanie), and Ryan McDonald (Rachael); nieces, Genessa Fromowitz (Michael) and Tara Quaglione (Tony Molaee); great-nephews, Rhen, Rhys McDonald and Thomas Hoffman; great-niece, Olivia Rae Fromowitz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Agnes Reilly McDonald, and brother, Robert.
During the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, was honorably discharged in 1970 with the rank of SSGT, and further served his country with the Air Force Reserves. Bill retired after 30 years with McCormick & Co. and was very active in Alcoholics Anonymous.
He will be greatly missed not only by his family and many friends but especially by Ruby Bilz and Mike Zahner.
He will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Those who wish to remember him can donate to the: VFW (vfw.org/foundation
).