William Friedlander
On June 19, 2020, William Friedlander passed away at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Esther (nee Goldstein) Friedlander; devoted father of Richard (late Sharon) Friedlander, Robert (Jaci) Friedlander and Sari (Eric) Tublin; dear brother of Sanford (Annette) Friedlander and the late Howard Friedlander; loving son of the late Benjamin and Ida Friedlander; adoring grandfather of Brad (Aliza) Friedlander, Tracy Friedlander (Panagis Galiatsatos), Lauren (Brett) Fader, Juli (Adam) Taylor, Jamie Friedlander, Jesse Tublin and Zoe Tublin; adoring great-grandfather of Anna, Stella, Lila, Brooklyn, Jaxon and Brooks. Also survived by dear sister- and brother-in-law Harriet & Morton Silverstein, loving nieces and nephews, and devoted caregivers under the direction of Dalzina Glover.

Funeral services are private. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
