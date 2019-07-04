|
|
William "Bill" George Lashley, 89, of Lutherville, MD passed away on June 30, 2019. William is survived by his children, Mark A. (Mary) Lashley and Dawn M. (Kevin) Newman; grandchildren, Rachael N. (Anthony) Cramer, Joshua D. (Courtney) Newman, Rebecca D. (Jared) Holten, Hannah J. Newman, Christina M. Lashley, Meredith A. Lashley, Heather N. Lashley and Christopher M. Lashley; great-grandchildren, Levi Cramer and Esta Cramer; brother, Charles (late wife Verna) H. Lashley. Visitation will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, Joppa, MD on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 10 am-12 pm with a service following at 12 pm. Interment will take place in Saters Baptist Church Cemetery, Lutherville-Timonium, MD. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 4, 2019