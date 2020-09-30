1/1
William G. Phillips
1924 - 2020
William (Bill) Grant Phillips of Bel Air, MD, born July 4, 1924, passed away on September 26, 2020 at Forest Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the devoted and loving husband of the late Mary Beulah Phillips (nee Diggs) for 70 years. Together, they enjoyed going to the race track and casinos, playing bridge and pinochle, fishing, watching football and baseball, and in later years, playing bingo. He was a 1942 graduate of Baltimore City College and was drafted by the Army in 1943 serving 2 years in the Adjutant General's Office, Allied Force HQ in North Africa and Italy. He earned a Bronze Star and was very proud of his service to his country in WWII. After the service, Bill worked for the Veterans Administration for 37 years as a field investigator and then office supervisor. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence M., Sr, and Charlotte (nee Betzel) Phillips, brother Clarence M. Phillips, Jr. and sister Mary C. Lambert. He is survived by his loving daughter Linda Lee Szafraniec (Leonard), nephew Kerry Lee Doster (Leslie) and niece Sharon Denise Lambert.

A private service will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens where he will be laid to rest in the Field of Honor next to his beloved wife. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
