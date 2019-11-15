|
William "Bill" G. Thompson, age 86, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on November 10, 2019, at home on his beloved farm, the "North Forty." Born in Kalmia, MD, he was the son of the late Milton and Oneita (Robinson) Thompson. He was a Korean War veteran for the U.S. Army and worked as an electronic technician for the Department of Defense at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD for 32 years. Bill was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church since 1955 and a member of the Maryland Farm Bureau. He was also a licensed electrician and owned and operated a beef farm. Bill worked hard his entire life. He loved to help others whenever he could and in his spare time, he loved to dance.
Bill is survived by his wife of 33 years, Nancy Pfarr Thompson; daughters, Connie (Chris) Kerr, Janet (Ed) Boldt and Donna Thompson Coates; siblings, O. Evelyn Blevins, Robert R. Thompson, C. Ronald Thompson, Nancy Hash, Linda Cook and James C. Thompson, Sr.; grandchildren, Melanie Hannah, Joshua and Samantha Kerr, Stephanie Leuchtman, Lauren and Cameron Boldt, Teddy, Brandy, Jasmine and Caleb Coates; great grandchildren, Isabelle and Mason Pennington, Noah and Abel Kerr, Aiden Kopishke, Daniel and Michael Leuchtman, and Annabel Busick.
In addition to his parents, Bill is predeceased by his siblings, Elaine Almony, Milton Thompson Jr., Pauline Engel, and John Thompson.
Services were held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD, 21093 or Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2106 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD 21015 in memory of Bill Thompson.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019