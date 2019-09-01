Home

Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Church, St. Michaels
301 S. Talbot Street
St. Michaels, MD
WILLIAM G. Woods Jr.


1922 - 2019
William Guard Woods, Jr. 97, died Thursday August 29, 2019 at Charlestown Retirement Community.

He leaves his wife Louise Miller Woods of 33 years, his brother-in-law Paul Rex Miller and his wife Donna, his sons William G. Woods III and his wife Kathleen, Douglas N. Woods and his wife Linda, Frank D. Barron, Richard P. Barron and his wife Amy, and daughter Lynn L. Blackwood and her husband John, 18 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandsons.

He was a graduate of Baltimore City College High School (1940) and the University of Baltimore. He was a Maryland Certified Public Accountant for over 70 years. Bill was an avid golfer and active member of Christ Church, St. Michaels.

Services will be held on Wednesday September 4 at 2pm at Christ Church, St. Michaels. Christ Church 301 S. Talbot Street, St. Michaels, MD 21663. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to Christ Church, PO Box S, St Michaels, MD 21663
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019
