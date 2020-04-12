|
William "Bill" Gary Dowdy, 72 of Dallastown, formerly of Baltimore, passed away at WellSpan York Hospital on April 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Theresa M. (Guerin) Dowdy. The couple would have celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary in August.
Mr. Dowdy was born in Baltimore on April 16, 1947 and was the son of the late Carl Booker and Myrtle May (Nowell) Dowdy.
Bill was a veteran of Vietnam and proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was a police officer for the Baltimore City Police Department and retired after 25 years of service. Following his retirement from the police department, Bill became a security officer for Johns Hopkins University and continued to work for another 21 years.
Bill was a member of the Retired Police Benevolent Association, the Fraternal Order of the Police, and American Legion Post # 455 in Stewartstown. He enjoyed watching football, especially the Baltimore Ravens and spending time with his family. Despite his imposing stature, he will be remembered as a man with a tender heart and wonderful sense of humor.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Michael Patrick Dowdy, Sr., and his wife LoriAnn; grandchildren, Michael Patrick Dowdy, Jr., Steven William Dowdy, Sarah Elizabeth Dowdy, Katelyn Helaine Dowdy, Brian Thomas Valdivia and Amy Lauryn Valdivia. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Ava Lynn Dowdy and Dane Michael Valdivia; nieces, Amanda McRoberts and Ashley Maria Smith; nephew, Charles Ivey, Jr., as well as his brother, Rudolph Dowdy and his wife Diane. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Lois Ivey and Carol Brooks.
Following cremation, a memorial service to honor Bill's life will be held at a later date. With location, date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Fraternal Order of Police.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020