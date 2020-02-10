Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Singleton's Celebration Center
206 Crain Highway S.,
Glen Burnie, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for William McKenzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William George McKenzie


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William George McKenzie Notice
William "Bill" George McKenzie passed peacefully on February 4, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was born in Cresaptown, MD on May 7, 1936, son of the late Samuel A. McKenzie and Nellie R. (Deneen) McKenzie. Bill retired after 40 years as a devoted educator. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Elaine Brown and nephew, John William Cave.

Bill is survived by his wife of 47 years, Virginia A. McKenzie, daughter, Kristen A. Martin, son-in-law, DJ Martin, and four grandchildren: Shane, Chase, Dylan, and Ashley. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Alice Cave Dombrowsky; brother, John Fred McKenzie and wife Chong; sister, Janet Durst and husband Bruce; brother in law, Floyd Brown, seven nieces, two nephews, six great nieces, six great nephews, one great-great niece, and four great-great nephews.

The family will receive friends on February 15, 2020 from 3 – 7 PM at an Open House at Singleton's Celebration Center located at 206 Crain Highway S., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

Memorial contributions may be made to either non profit organizations; Pascal Seniors, Inc. 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 or to Harvey's Lake Fire and Ambulance, P. O. Box 56, Harvey's Lake, PA 18618.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -