William "Bill" T. Glasgow, devoted husband and father passed peacefully on November 21, 2020 in Largo, FL. Bill was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 26, 1934. Former Military Army Veteran and graduate of Temple University with 2 Master Degrees (History and English), Bill also graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1971, where he began a long & rewarding career as an Attorney in Maryland, for 35 years.
Outside of his Law Practice, Bill worked tirelessly for the Howard County Youth Program (HCYP) in Maryland for more than 20 years, to give young athletes a better sports experience. Bill coached, refereed, organized leagues & tournaments, scheduled games, and served as commissioner. Bill also served as a member of HCYP's Board of Directors and as General Counsel to the Board. He revived a Memorial Day baseball tournament (1982) that is still ongoing, organized HCYP's 1st girls fast-pitch program (1983) & later the 1st national fast-pitch tournament played in Maryland (1990). Bill fostered travel teams in softball, baseball & basketball. Bill also initiated a proposal that led to Howard County purchasing Kiwanis-Wallas Park, the home of the HCYP program. The Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks, proudly inducted Bill Glasgow into the Hall of Fame in 2005.
Bill is survived by his wife, Marcella Kirsch Glasgow, daughter Lois Glasgow Brusven, son Eric William Glasgow, son-in-law Shaw Brusven, grandchild William Brusven, Eric's Life Partner Starr Porter, brother-in-law William Kirsch, sisters-in-law Delores Kirsch & Mary Kirsch, as well as other nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Honoring Bill's wishes, there will not be a public funeral. An intimate Celebration of Life is being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bill's memory to Shriners Hospital for Children
: https://LoveToTheRescue.org
Rest in Peace. You will be Dearly Missed by So Many.