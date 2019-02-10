Home

Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
Glass, William Nathan, Sr.passed away suddenly, on February 4, 2019, William Nathan Glass, Sr., beloved son of Shelly E. Brauer and the late William R. Glass; loving father of William Nathan Glass, Jr.; beloved brother of Stacey Reusing and Racheal Young. He is also survived by Nicole Miller and many other relatives and friends.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Tuesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM where funeral services will be held Wednesday 12 PM. Interment St. Michael's Ukrainian Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 10, 2019
