Glass, William Nathan, Sr.passed away suddenly, on February 4, 2019, William Nathan Glass, Sr., beloved son of Shelly E. Brauer and the late William R. Glass; loving father of William Nathan Glass, Jr.; beloved brother of Stacey Reusing and Racheal Young. He is also survived by Nicole Miller and many other relatives and friends.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Tuesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM where funeral services will be held Wednesday 12 PM. Interment St. Michael's Ukrainian Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 10, 2019