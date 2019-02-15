|
On February 13, 2019 WILLIAM "BILL" GORDON GREEN; beloved son of Barbara T. Green and the late James G. Green; brother of Lindsay Carroll (Robert), Thomas Green (Megan) and Jennifer Arnott (Brendan); and uncle to 10 nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME, 10 W. Padonia Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, 4-7pm. A Celebration of Bill's life will held in Hunt's Memorial United Methodist Church, 1912 Old Court Road, Towson, MD 21204 on Monday, February 18 at 11am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Bill's name to Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, James G. Green Memorial Scholarship, 100 International Dr., Baltimore, MD 21202 and/or the International Dyslexia Association, 40 York Rd, #400, Towson, MD 21204. A guest book is available
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 15, 2019