Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
1411 Annapolis Road
Odenton, MD 21113
410-672-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gulley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Grady Gulley Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

William Grady Gulley Jr. Notice
On March 7, William Grady Gulley Jr., of Key West, Florida, previous of Linthicum, Maryland, passed away at the age of 67. Devoted husband of Harriet Gulley; beloved father of Melissa Miller, Erin Pleasant, and Kim Shegan; loving brother of Richard Walchuck, Michelle Adams, and James Gulley; Cherished grandfather of McKenzie Miller, Christian Miller, Jackson Pleasant, and Brody Pleasant; caring step-son of Nancy Gulley. He was predeceased by his parents, William Sr. and Maceilla Heath. The family will receive friends at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113 on Sunday, March 17, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, at 12:30 PM at the funeral home chapel. Interment with honors will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville following the service. For more information or to post condolences please visit www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now