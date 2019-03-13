|
|
On March 7, William Grady Gulley Jr., of Key West, Florida, previous of Linthicum, Maryland, passed away at the age of 67. Devoted husband of Harriet Gulley; beloved father of Melissa Miller, Erin Pleasant, and Kim Shegan; loving brother of Richard Walchuck, Michelle Adams, and James Gulley; Cherished grandfather of McKenzie Miller, Christian Miller, Jackson Pleasant, and Brody Pleasant; caring step-son of Nancy Gulley. He was predeceased by his parents, William Sr. and Maceilla Heath. The family will receive friends at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113 on Sunday, March 17, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, at 12:30 PM at the funeral home chapel. Interment with honors will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville following the service. For more information or to post condolences please visit www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2019