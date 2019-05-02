William Fred "Bill" Greene, born April 29, 1925, passed away April 14, 2019. He was 93. Bill was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, and farmer. He is survived by three children, Stuart (Jennifer Woodward), Bradley (Mary Beth), and Pamela (Tony Serzo); five grandchildren, Alison, Matthew, Amy, Amanda, and Rachael; three great-grandchildren, Caleb, Aubrey, and Parker; brother David (Nancy), sister Thelma Galbreath, sister-in-law Bettie, widow to his brother Hubert, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death in 2002 by his wife of 52 years, Doris Keplinger Greene. Services for Bill will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 4135 Norrisville Road, in White Hall MD, 21161. Family and friends may gather at the church at 10:30 a.m. to visit, and the memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service, and will be hosted by members of the church. Bill was a lifelong resident of Jarrettsville, Maryland. He and wife Doris built their home on the corner of Old Federal Hill Road and Rock Ridge Road, across from his boyhood farm, operated by his father Fred, and on the west side, across from his Uncles' farm, Howard and Melvin Moore. Bill and Doris raised all three children, vegetable gardens, and many sheep on that family corner. The Greene family was known across the state for their purebred Southdown sheep. Bill's children and grandchildren showed Southdowns at the county and state fairs. Bill was a member of the Harford County Sheep Breeders Association, and active in the Maryland sheep industry for most of his life until about 2000. Like his father and brother David, Bill generously shared his knowledge with many sheep breeders in the area. For over 35 years starting in 1950, Bill worked at the Maryland Cooperative Milk Producers/Dairyman Incorporated. He held many positions there, moving his way up from a lab technician testing milk samples, to lab manager, milk tank calibrator, and finally serving as a milk truck dispatcher. He retired in 1987. Bill was creative and resourceful all his life. He was famous for creating missing parts to a variety of household or farm items from odds and ends in his garage or barn. These were always functional, and often beautiful. In his later life Bill enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He and wife Doris traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, and Washington state to visit their daughter, and later Bill traveled to North Carolina to visit his granddaughter and to Florida for his grandson's wedding. In his 80s Bill found a true passion learning the art of stained glass, creating beautiful lamps, windows, and pictures that are treasured by his family.Online condolences may be made at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019