William "Poppop" Allbritten of Aberdeen passed away January 6th, 2020 at Forest Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center where he had been staying since June after suffering a stroke in April 2019. He had just had his 82nd birthday on Christmas Eve.
Mr. Allbritten was born in New Providence, Kentucky. The son of the late James R. Allbritten and Iva Mae Allbritten. He was also the younger brother of the late Polly Carroll of Calvert City, KY and the late Jimmy Allbritten of Murray, KY.
He graduated from Murray State with a Bachelor's in Business and then went on to join the Army. As a 2nd Lt., he was transferred to A.P.G. In 1961 and was assigned as Company Commander of the 523rd MP Co. for 2 years. It was in Jan. 1961 he met Carol Ann Mitchell. The two were engaged in March 1961 and then married in November 1961. He was then was reassigned to Verona, Italy for 3 years. He was then stationed at Fort Gordon when he was deployed to Vietnam from 1967-1968.
After returning home from Vietnam he resigned from the military with the rank of Major. He then became a Juvenile Probation Officer for prior to becoming a "Civil Servant" at A.P.G. Mr. Allbritten was the Chief of the Plans and Operations Division when he retired in 1997.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Carol Ann, 79 of Aberdeen. They had two children; their son Jeff and his wife Liz of Fort Myers Beach, FL, and their daughter Stefanie of Aberdeen. Two grandchildren; granddaughter Lindsey and her husband Josh of Aberdeen, and grandson Brandon of Aberdeen. Two greatgrandchildren Joshua and Hailey.
Mr. Allbritten was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ beginning in Kentucky. He had been an Elder at the Aberdeen Church of Christ for over 40 years. He was also a 45 year member of the Aberdeen Lions Club and had held the title of Treasurer and President at different times throughout his membership.
A memorial services will be held on Friday, January 10at 6:30pm at Aberdeen Church of Christ, 90 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen, MD with a visitation to follow until 9:00pm. Online condolences may be left for the family at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020