Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
On May 6, 2019 William H. Niemeyer, II of Reisterstown beloved husband of the late Dorothy N. (nee Nash) Niemeyer and the late Maryellen S. (nee Spinale) Niemeyer. Father of William L. (Lee) Niemeyer, II and his wife Bonnie and Cynthia N. Schaeffer and her husband Daniel. Brother of Katherine N. Brown and the late Althea N. Harden. Grandfather of Rachel L. Oster, Jason A. Niemeyer, Kyle T. Niemeyer, Erin M. Schaeffer and Dorothy S. Schaeffer. Great Grandfather of Audrey E. Oster.Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, (at Franklin Blvd.) on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 7-9pm and Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 10-11am at Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll Street, Westminster, MD 21157. Service will begin at 11am. Interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Bill preferred contributions be made in his memory to Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll Street, Westminster, MD 21157. For additional information visit, www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 10 to May 12, 2019
