On May 25, 2019, William Carroll Hall age 87 of Edenwaldin Towson. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, MaryPierpont Hall (nee Riley), his daughter Anne P. Mitchell and herhusband Dan of Naples, Fla., his daughter-in-law the widow ofhis late son, Richard G. Hall, three grandchildren, Matthew R.Hall of Orlando, Fla., Rachel E. Hall and Emma M. Hall ofTimonium, Md., his sister Marilyn Caveney of Dracut, Mass.,and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 7, at 2 p.m. atTrinity Episcopal Church, 120 Allegheny Ave., Towson, 21204.Contributions to the Trinity Memorial Fund may be made in his memory at the above address.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 30 to June 5, 2019