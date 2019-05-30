Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hall

Notice Condolences Flowers

William Hall Notice
On May 25, 2019, William Carroll Hall age 87 of Edenwaldin Towson. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, MaryPierpont Hall (nee Riley), his daughter Anne P. Mitchell and herhusband Dan of Naples, Fla., his daughter-in-law the widow ofhis late son, Richard G. Hall, three grandchildren, Matthew R.Hall of Orlando, Fla., Rachel E. Hall and Emma M. Hall ofTimonium, Md., his sister Marilyn Caveney of Dracut, Mass.,and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 7, at 2 p.m. atTrinity Episcopal Church, 120 Allegheny Ave., Towson, 21204.Contributions to the Trinity Memorial Fund may be made in his memory at the above address.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 30 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.